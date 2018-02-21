FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 11:17 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

U.S. makes final finding biodiesel from Argentina, Indonesia dumped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding that biodiesel imports from Argentina and Indonesia had been dumped.

It set final dumping duties for Argentine biodiesel at 60.44 percent to 86.41 percent, and for Indonesian biodiesel at 92.52 percent to 276.65 percent. The U.S. International Trade Commission is scheduled to make its final decision on whether the imports harm or are likely to cause harm to U.S. producers on or about April 6, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

