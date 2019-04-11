Energy
April 11, 2019 / 6:29 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. biofuel credits climb on report EPA may issue fewer waivers -sources

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. biofuel credits for 2018 and 2019 climbed on Thursday following a Reuters report that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could issue fewer small-refinery waivers from the nation’s biofuel laws in coming weeks, market sources say.

Biofuel credits, which are used for compliance under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, went from 8 to 13 cents each for 2018, and 16 to 19 cents each for 2019, market source say. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

