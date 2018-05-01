FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 8:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Biofuel group challenges EPA on exemptions from renewables law

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - A biofuels trade group asked a federal court on Tuesday to rule whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violated the law in granting a growing number of small refineries exemptions from renewable fuel laws, according to a court filing. The Advanced Biofuels Association, which counts oil major BP Plc as a member, submitted a petition to review the agency’s decision in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington DC.

“ABFA members are concerned that Administrator (Scott) Pruitt is granting these exemptions in an arbitrary and capricious manner to undisclosed parties behind closed doors with no accountability for its decision-making process,” Michael McAdams, the head of the trade group, said in a statement.

The lawsuit is the latest in the biofuel industry’s fight with the EPA over the agency’s expansion of the small refinery hardship exemption from the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The law requires the refining sector to blend increasing amounts of biofuels such as corn-based ethanol into the nation’s fuel supply each year.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Susan Thomas

