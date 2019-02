BOSTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday that he was just informed by EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler the agency’s rule allowing year-round sales of higher ethanol blends of gasoline will very likely be ready in time for summer.

Earlier in the day, Perdue had said that the EPA would probably not be able to finalize the rule in time for the summer driving season. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Dan Grebler)