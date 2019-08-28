Trump likely to unveil biofuel plan in 'the next couple of weeks' - Ag Secretary

DECATUR, Ill., Aug 28 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is likely to announce a plan that aims to mitigate the impact of waivers granted to oil refineries on biofuel demand in the next couple of weeks, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the Illinois Farm Progress Show, Perdue said Trump would like to deliver the news himself to farmers and indicated that he could visit the state. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Writing by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)