Healthcare
March 7, 2020 / 3:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump administration seeks more time to respond to court ruling on biofuel waivers

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - The Trump administration has requested an additional two weeks to respond to a federal court ruling that questioned the legitimacy of its controversial biofuel waiver program for oil refineries, according to a court filing.

The Department of Justice told the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in a filing dated March 6 that the court’s January decision could have “significant practical impacts” on the country’s biofuels policy. It asked that the court extend its deadline to respond from March 9 to March 24. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York Writing by Richard Valdmanis Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below