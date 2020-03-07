Trump administration seeks more time to respond to court ruling on biofuel waivers

March 7 (Reuters) - The Trump administration has requested an additional two weeks to respond to a federal court ruling that questioned the legitimacy of its controversial biofuel waiver program for oil refineries, according to a court filing.

The Department of Justice told the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in a filing dated March 6 that the court’s January decision could have “significant practical impacts” on the country’s biofuels policy. It asked that the court extend its deadline to respond from March 9 to March 24. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York Writing by Richard Valdmanis Editing by Matthew Lewis)