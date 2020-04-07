U.S. court rejects oil refiners' challenge in EPA biofuel waivers case

April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected a request for rehearing from oil refining companies seeking to challenge the court’s January ruling on biofuel waivers granted by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The court’s ruling effectively forces the EPA to dramatically reduce the number of waivers the agency can grant in the future to refiners exempting them from their obligations under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, in a major blow to the refining industry.

Under the RFS, refineries must blend billions of gallons of ethanol into the fuel each year, or buy credits from those that do - a policy that has expanded the market for corn but which the oil industry says costs them a fortune. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Leslie Adler)