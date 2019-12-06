Trump administration sees partial waivers as potential fix in biofuel debate -sources

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Trump administration sees relying more on partial exemptions to ethanol blending requirements as a potential key solution to a debate on U.S. biofuels policy between Big Corn and Big Oil, two key political constituencies in next year’s presidential election, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The administration has spent months trying to assuage farmers and biofuel producers after it granted 31 oil refiners exemptions to blending mandates in August, sparking outrage across the Farm Belt. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)