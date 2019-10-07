Trump says ethanol deal will total 16 billion gallons

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration’s proposal to boost the biofuels market next year would bring the amount of corn-based ethanol mixed into the nation’s fuel to 16 billion gallons (60.6 billion liters).

Trump's EPA had unveiled the plan here last week to boost U.S. biofuels consumption to help struggling farmers, but didn't provide an exact figure. The plan cheered the agriculture industry but triggered a backlash from Big Oil. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Sandra Maler)