Trump to meet with EPA, USDA on Friday about biofuels plan -source

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Agriculture officials on Friday afternoon to discuss a biofuels proposal, a source familiar with the discussions said.

The meeting was initially expected on Thursday evening but was pushed back, the source said.

The proposal would include an increase to biofuels requirements for 2020 of 1 billion gallons, sources told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Chris Prentice and Stephanie Kelly)