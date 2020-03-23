Energy
March 23, 2020 / 10:08 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

US ethanol plants to shut 2 bln gallons of annualized output by end-week -trade group

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. ethanol producers are on track to shut around 2 billion gallons of annualized output by the end of this week due to a slump in demand, the head of the Renewable Fuels Association trade group said on Monday.

“It looks to us like we’re nearing 2 billion gallons of capacity on an annualized basis that was operating as recently as a month ago that we think by the end of this week will be offline,” RFA president Geoff Cooper told Reuters. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Richard Valdmanis and Chris Reese)

