Energy
February 27, 2019 / 5:40 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

US may not finish E15 gasoline rule by summer, but sales could happen anyway - Agriculture Secretary

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will probably not be able to finalize its rule allowing year-round sales of higher ethanol blends of gasoline by summer, but could compensate by declining to enforce the current summer-time ban, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump had directed the EPA last year to allow summer-time sales of so-called E15 by summer as a way of helping corn farmers that supply the ethanol industry, but the process was hindered by a weeks-long partial government shutdown that put many EPA staff on furlough.

Writing by Richard Valdmanis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below