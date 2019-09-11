White House invites biofuel company officials to meet over stalled deal -sources

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - White House officials have arranged to meet with representatives of biofuel companies on Wednesday to discuss the administration’s plan to increase biofuel blending mandates, which has so far failed to win the industry’s support, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump embarked on the plan in an effort to appease farmer anger in the Midwest over his administration’s decision to exempt 31 refineries from their obligation to blend ethanol into their gasoline, something the agricultural community argues has undermined demand for corn.

The plan, however, so far falls short of their demands. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Himani Sarkar)