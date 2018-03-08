FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 6:42 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

White House set to host followup meeting Monday on biofuels -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The White House has preliminary plans to host on Monday the latest in a string of meetings between rivals in the corn and oil industries to discuss how to help refiners cope with the rising costs of complying with the nation’s renewable fuel laws, two sources familiar with the planning told Reuters.

Unlike previous meetings, President Donald Trump will not be in attendance, but key lawmakers, agency leaders and executives from the oil and corn industry will be, the sources said.

A White House official did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
