Wildlife groups sue U.S. Interior over migratory bird decision

The Natural Resources Defense Council and several other wildlife advocacy groups have sued the U.S. Department of the Interior challenging a legal opinion it issued in December saying that companies are not criminally liable for unintended killings of migratory birds.

In two separate lawsuits filed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the advocacy groups said the department’s opinion overturns long-standing protections for bird populations under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, passed in 1918 to preserve threatened bird species.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s5pyRk