U.S.'s Blinken says he warned Germany's Maas about Nord Stream 2 sanctions

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he told his German counterpart that sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline were a real possibility.

Reiterating U.S. President Joe Biden’s concerns about the pipeline from Russia to Germany, Blinken said he told Maas on Tuesday in a private meeting that companies involved in the project risked American sanctions.

Blinken declined to give more details but said the United States was closely monitoring construction on the pipeline under the Baltic Sea, which is nearly complete. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Andrew Heavens)