February 27, 2018 / 2:44 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

White House says reaches informal deal with Boeing for Air Force One

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has reached an agreement with the Boeing Co to provide two Air Force One planes for $3.9 billion, the White House said on Tuesday.

“President Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing on a fixed price contract for the new Air Force One Program,” Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told Reuters. He said the contract will save taxpayers more than $1.4 billion, but those savings could not be independently confirmed.

Reporting by Jim Oliphant and Mike Stone; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

