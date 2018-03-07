U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed

March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force said the first delivery of KC-46 aerial refueling tankers from Boeing Co , scheduled for the second quarter of 2018, is more likely to occur late in the year.

“This assessment is based on known risks and predicted impacts associated with airworthiness certifications and slower than expected flight test execution,” the department said in a statement.

These potential delays will not result in additional program cost to the taxpayer, it added. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Thomas)