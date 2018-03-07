FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 7, 2018 / 11:00 PM / in 8 hours

U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force said the first delivery of KC-46 aerial refueling tankers from Boeing Co , scheduled for the second quarter of 2018, is more likely to occur late in the year.

“This assessment is based on known risks and predicted impacts associated with airworthiness certifications and slower than expected flight test execution,” the department said in a statement.

These potential delays will not result in additional program cost to the taxpayer, it added. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.