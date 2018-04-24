FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 24, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield rises to 3 pct for first time in four years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3 percent on Tuesday for the first time in more than four years as investors reduce their U.S. bond holdings on worries about rising inflation and growing government debt supply.

The two-year yield in the meantime rose to 2.50 percent for the first time since September 2008 amid bets the Federal Reserve would raise short-term rates further due to an improving U.S. economy. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.