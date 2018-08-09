FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 8:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond extends rally in late trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond’s rally accelerated in late U.S. trading on Thursday, as the S&P 500 and Dow stock prices ended lower, adding some safe-haven bids to earlier demand following a fair $18 billion 30-year auction.

At 4:20 p.m. (2020 GMT), the 30-year bond was up 30/32 in price for a yield of 3.069 percent, down nearly 5 basis points from late on Wednesday. This marked the steepest one-day yield decline for the 30-year bond since June 27, according to Reuters data.

Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft

