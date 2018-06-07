FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 6:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds extend rally with volume surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices extended their rise on Thursday as worries about global trade and losses in emerging markets sparked a fresh wave of safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt with a sudden surge in buying in bond futures.

At 2:08 p.m. (1808 GMT), 30-year Treasury bonds were up 1-4/32 in price with a yield of 3.070 percent, which was down 6 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 30-year yield hit a four-day low of 3.043 percent earlier. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Nick Zieminski)

