NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yield added to its earlier rise on Wednesday, within striking distance of 3 percent after ADP said domestic private employers added 219,000 workers in July, more than 185,000 forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

At 8:25 a.m. (1225 GMT), the 10-year yield was 2.988 percent, up over 2 basis points from late on Tuesday, while the two-year yield was almost 1 basis point higher at 2.678 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)