January 31, 2018 / 1:31 PM / in 4 hours

TREASURIES-U.S. yields drift near session highs after ADP jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged near their session highs on Wednesday as the ADP Research Institute said U.S. private employers added 234,000 workers in January, more than the 185,000 forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

At 8:26 a.m. (1326 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was at 2.722 percent, down marginally from late on Tuesday, while the two-year yield was 2.133 percent, up nearly 1 basis point from late Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

