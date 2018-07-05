FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold rise as ADP U.S. jobs data disappoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields remained at higher levels on Thursday as domestic private employment according to ADP unexpectedly fell in June but it was not enough to change the market’s view that the U.S. labor market is tightening.

At 8:19 a.m. (1219 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.858 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Tuesday.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Wednesday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

