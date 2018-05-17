U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall after weak auction

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook declined from their highest levels in about four years on Thursday following poor demand for $11 billion worth of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities.

At 1:22 p.m. (1722 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.19 percent, down nearly 1 basis point from late Wednesday.

It reached 2.21 percent earlier Thursday, which was the highest level since August 2014, Reuters and Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)