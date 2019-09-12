TREASURIES-Soft 30-year auction compounds U.S. bond sell-off

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose further on Thursday with benchmark 10-year yields hitting five-week highs as soft demand at a $16 billion 30-year government auction touched off a fresh wave of selling in the U.S. bond market.

At 1:24 p.m. (1724 GMT), the yields on 10-year Treasury notes were up 5.40 basis points at 1.787%. Shortly after the 30-year debt sale, they reached 1.801%, which was their highest since Aug. 5, breaking its above 50-day moving average. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)