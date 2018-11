NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields briefly pared their rise on Tuesday following solid demand for a record amount of 10-year government notes, the second leg of this week’s $83 billion quarterly refunding.

At 1:22 p.m. (1822 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 3.212 percent, up 1.3 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)