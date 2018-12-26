TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend rise on soft demand at 5-year auction

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields added to their increase on Wednesday with most hitting session highs after weak demand for $41 billion of five-year government debt supply, which was sold at the lowest yield at an auction of this maturity since March.

At 1:12 p.m. EST (1812 GMT), U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were 2.783 percent, up over 3 basis points from late on Monday. They fell to 2.720 percent earlier Wednesday, which was the lowest level since early April. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Tom Brown)