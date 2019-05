NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to session highs on Wednesday following stunningly weak results at a $27 billion auction of 10-year notes, the second leg of this week’s $84 billion quarterly government refunding.

At 1:20 p.m. (1720 GMT), the yields of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on the open market were 3.9 basis points higher at 2.487%. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)