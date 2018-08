NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hovered at session lows on Thursday following decent demand for a record high amount of 30-year bonds, totaling $18 billion, the final leg of this week’s $78 billion in quarterly government refunding.

At 1:12 p.m. EDT (1712 GMT) on the open market, the yield on 30-year Treasury bonds was 3.081 percent, down 3.7 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)