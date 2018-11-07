Bonds News
November 7, 2018 / 6:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare fall after weak 30-year auction

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reduced their earlier fall on Wednesday, prompted by weak demand for a record high amount of 30-year government bonds, worth $19 billion, marking a poor end to this week’s $83 billion quarterly refunding.

At 1:21 p.m. (1821 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 1 basis point at 3.206 percent, while the 30-year bond yield was 3.415 percent, down 1 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
