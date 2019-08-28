Bonds News
August 28, 2019 / 5:19 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields stay lower on solid 5-year note sale

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held at lower levels Wednesday afternoon following solid demand at a $41 billion auction of five-year government debt, part of the $113 billion fixed-rate coupon-bearing government securities for sale this week.

At 1:09 p.m. (1709 GMT), the yields on five-year Treasuries on the open market were 1.358%, which were down 3.4 basis points from late on Tuesday, while benchmark 10-year note yields were 1.449%, which were down 4.1 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below