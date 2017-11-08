FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields trim rise after 10-year note sale
November 8, 2017 / 6:19 PM

TREASURIES-U.S. yields trim rise after 10-year note sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday afternoon pared their earlier gain following solid demand at a $23 billion auction of 10-year government securities, the second leg of this week’s $64 billion quarterly refunding.

At 1:10 p.m. EST (1810 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on the open market was traded at 2.320 percent, up 1.3 basis points from late on Tuesday, while the 30-year bond yield was nearly 1 basis point higher at 2.779 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
