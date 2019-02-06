TREASURIES-U.S. yields turn flat after soft 10-year auction

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned flat on Wednesday, paring their earlier decline, following soft demand at a $27 billion auction of 10-year notes, the second of this week’s quarterly government refunding to investors.

At 1:29 p.m. EST (1829 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on the open market was 2.702 percent, down 0.2 basis points from late on Tuesday. It hit a session low of 2.673 percent earlier Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Chris Reese)