NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. short-to-medium dated Treasury yields turned higher on Wednesday, reversing their earlier fall, in the wake of poor demand at a $29 billion seven-year auction, the final part of this week’s record high $294 billion in government supply.

At 1:29 p.m. (1339 GMT), the yield on seven-year Treasury notes on the open market was up 0.5 basis point at 2.717 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)