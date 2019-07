NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Thursday afternoon after the Treasury Department auctioned off $16 billion of 30-year bonds to soft demand.

Indirect bidders, a group which includes foreign central banks, took the smallest percentage of a 30-year offering since February 2015. The 30-year yield was last up 7.3 basis points to 2.645%. (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)