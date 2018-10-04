FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 1:17 PM / in an hour

U.S. Treasuries sector posts worst loss since early 2017

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasuries market on Wednesday suffered its biggest single-day loss since March 2017 as traders dumped government debt on stunningly strong economic data and perceived hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, private data showed.

The $15.3 trillion sector registered a 0.58 percent total loss, marking the steepest one-day decline since a 0.64 percent fall on March 1, 2017, according to an index compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Reporting by Richard Leong

