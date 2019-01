NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier increase on Wednesday as the U.K. government led by Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote a day after the heavy defeat of her Brexit deal.

At 2:33 p.m. (1933 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year government notes yield was 2.733 percent, up 2.5 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York Editing by James Dalgleish)