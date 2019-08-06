Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens more after Fed Bullard's view on trade

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The spread between U.S. shorter- and longer-dated Treasury yields compressed more on Tuesday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard cautioned about protracted risks from trade for the Fed and the U.S. economy.

At 1:22 p.m. (1722 GMT), the two-year to 10-year part of the yield curve flattened to 11.2 basis points, its session low, while the five-to-30-year part of the curve flattened to 71.1 basis points. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)

