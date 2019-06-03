Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend fall as Fed's Bullard's rate-cut remark

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields extended their decline on Monday following remarks from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard who said a U.S. rate cut may be “warranted soon” due to global trade tensions and weak U.S. inflation.

At 1:38 p.m. (1738 GMT), the yields on two-year Treasury notes, which are sensitive to changes to traders’ view on Fed policy, were 9.80 basis points lower at 1.846%, which was within striking distance of 1.842%, the lowest level since September 2017 reached earlier Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

