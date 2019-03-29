Bonds News
March 29, 2019

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts edge up -CFTC

    March 29 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose modestly earlier this week as
economic worries stoked a safe-haven stampede into bonds,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    Speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year
Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 166,293
contracts on March 26, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 163,974 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        26 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         786,736        750,346
 Short        940,750        876,565
 Net         -154,014       -126,219
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         798,284        775,249
 Short        964,034        994,922
 Net         -165,750       -219,673
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         699,752        704,564
 Short        866,045        868,538
 Net         -166,293       -163,974
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         172,189        148,440
 Short        190,144        178,658
 Net          -17,955        -30,218
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        26 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         103,644        117,351
 Short        403,706        394,393
 Net         -300,062       -277,042
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        26 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,296,522      1,115,585
 Short      1,602,784      1,541,696
 Net         -306,262       -426,111
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        26 Mar 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         220,109        216,865
 Short        378,297        337,314
 Net         -158,188       -120,449
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong
Editing by Leslie Adler)
