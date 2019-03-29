Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts edge up -CFTC

March 29 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose modestly earlier this week as economic worries stoked a safe-haven stampede into bonds, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 166,293 contracts on March 26, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 163,974 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 26 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 786,736 750,346 Short 940,750 876,565 Net -154,014 -126,219 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 798,284 775,249 Short 964,034 994,922 Net -165,750 -219,673 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 699,752 704,564 Short 866,045 868,538 Net -166,293 -163,974 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 172,189 148,440 Short 190,144 178,658 Net -17,955 -30,218 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 103,644 117,351 Short 403,706 394,393 Net -300,062 -277,042 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 1,296,522 1,115,585 Short 1,602,784 1,541,696 Net -306,262 -426,111 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 220,109 216,865 Short 378,297 337,314 Net -158,188 -120,449 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Leslie Adler)