Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall -CFTC

May 31 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week as fears about a trade war between China and the United States led them to reduce those positions, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 376,173 contracts on May 28, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 423,351 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which were their highest in more than six months. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 28 May 2019 Prior week week Long 994,067 1,098,146 Short 1,096,864 1,131,961 Net -102,797 -33,815 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 May 2019 Prior week week Long 794,839 784,242 Short 906,276 952,918 Net -111,437 -168,676 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 May 2019 Prior week week Long 607,956 619,494 Short 984,129 1,042,845 Net -376,173 -423,351 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 May 2019 Prior week week Long 166,965 146,880 Short 176,296 190,890 Net -9,331 -44,010 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 May 2019 Prior week week Long 82,904 88,758 Short 408,127 416,104 Net -325,223 -327,346 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 28 May 2019 Prior week week Long 2,075,739 1,847,850 Short 1,297,830 1,265,500 Net 777,909 582,350 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 28 May 2019 Prior week week Long 241,476 225,360 Short 432,013 377,889 Net -190,537 -152,529