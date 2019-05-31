Bonds News
May 31, 2019 / 7:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall -CFTC

3 Min Read

    May 31 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week as fears
about a trade war between China and the United States led them
to reduce those positions, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
376,173 contracts on May 28, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 423,351 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures, which were their highest in
more than six months.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        28 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         994,067      1,098,146
 Short      1,096,864      1,131,961
 Net         -102,797        -33,815
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         794,839        784,242
 Short        906,276        952,918
 Net         -111,437       -168,676
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         607,956        619,494
 Short        984,129      1,042,845
 Net         -376,173       -423,351
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         166,965        146,880
 Short        176,296        190,890
 Net           -9,331        -44,010
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long          82,904         88,758
 Short        408,127        416,104
 Net         -325,223       -327,346
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        28 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long       2,075,739      1,847,850
 Short      1,297,830      1,265,500
 Net          777,909        582,350
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        28 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         241,476        225,360
 Short        432,013        377,889
 Net         -190,537       -152,529
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong
Editing by Susan Thomas)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below