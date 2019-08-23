Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall -CFTC

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in latest week following prior week's massive bond market rally due to recession fears, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 401,804 contracts on Aug. 20, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 414,346 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 20 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 951,083 966,597 Short 1,283,509 1,291,960 Net -332,426 -325,363 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 795,268 804,711 Short 910,740 908,568 Net -115,472 -103,857 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 620,463 635,384 Short 1,022,267 1,049,730 Net -401,804 -414,346 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 143,285 143,078 Short 208,361 210,379 Net -65,076 -67,301 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 112,632 112,658 Short 418,732 409,588 Net -306,100 -296,930 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 20 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 3,137,627 3,214,645 Short 1,131,780 1,146,927 Net 2,005,847 2,067,718 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 20 Aug 2019 Prior week week Long 265,276 246,137 Short 305,646 310,971 Net -40,370 -64,834 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)