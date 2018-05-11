Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall -CFTC

May 11 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week ahead of the Treasury Department's sales of longer-dated government debt, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 408,629 contracts on May 8, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 445,678 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 431,577 409,605 Short 485,833 470,841 Net -54,256 -61,236 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 544,450 570,120 Short 1,201,358 1,171,646 Net -656,908 -601,526 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 697,678 631,024 Short 1,106,307 1,076,702 Net -408,629 -445,678 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 143,269 138,869 Short 137,034 145,578 Net 6,235 -6,709 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 66,749 64,893 Short 244,186 236,493 Net -177,437 -171,600 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 961,731 1,067,371 Short 5,002,025 5,019,453 Net -4,040,294 -3,952,082 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 08 May 2018 Prior week week Long 268,470 274,739 Short 222,037 165,953 Net 46,433 108,786 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)