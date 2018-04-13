Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall from 13-month peak-CFTC

April 13 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week from a 13-month peak on safe-haven demand due to worries about a trade war and a possible U.S. strike against Syria, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 330,635 contracts on April 10, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 375,365 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 10 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 420,890 358,502 Short 502,695 491,138 Net -81,805 -132,636 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 585,579 536,540 Short 1,106,062 1,115,846 Net -520,483 -579,306 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 635,484 566,954 Short 966,119 942,319 Net -330,635 -375,365 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 142,406 133,920 Short 107,556 124,243 Net 34,850 9,677 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 54,660 56,109 Short 208,326 206,065 Net -153,666 -149,956 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 10 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 1,020,142 987,811 Short 5,038,795 5,000,977 Net -4,018,653 -4,013,166 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 10 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 337,580 340,659 Short 183,945 267,111 Net 153,635 73,548 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler)