Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall most in 1-1/2 years -CFTC

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell by the biggest amount in 1-1/2 years in the latest week, spurred by safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt due to a sharp selloff in global equity prices, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 333,195 contracts on Nov. 13, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 539,186 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 13 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 441,734 451,315 Short 804,108 784,795 Net -362,374 -333,480 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 595,644 620,319 Short 1,166,186 1,176,698 Net -570,542 -556,379 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 666,291 586,963 Short 999,486 1,126,149 Net -333,195 -539,186 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 102,190 110,606 Short 175,455 181,837 Net -73,265 -71,231 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 100,035 98,060 Short 380,893 358,009 Net -280,858 -259,949 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 13 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 1,079,595 1,082,454 Short 3,674,994 3,549,455 Net -2,595,399 -2,467,001 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 13 Nov 2018 Prior week week Long 193,368 163,155 Short 225,819 226,074 Net -32,451 -62,919