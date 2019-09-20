Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall to lowest since April -CFTC

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week to their lowest level since April after a dramatic bond market sell-off the week before, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 229,963 contracts on Sept 17, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 300,433 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 17 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 1,045,467 986,770 Short 1,205,002 1,130,029 Net -159,535 -143,259 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 17 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 691,419 734,459 Short 856,796 832,345 Net -165,377 -97,886 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 17 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 623,614 623,170 Short 853,577 923,603 Net -229,963 -300,433 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 17 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 132,120 138,103 Short 178,360 189,846 Net -46,240 -51,743 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 17 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 118,359 114,611 Short 412,068 415,887 Net -293,709 -301,276 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 17 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 2,645,460 3,407,108 Short 754,611 1,145,914 Net 1,890,849 2,261,194 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 17 Sep 2019 Prior week week Long 511,819 389,826 Short 318,824 273,954 Net 192,995 115,872 (Reporting by Richard Leong)