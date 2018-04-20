Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts grow -CFTC

April 20 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week prior to a bond market sell-off that lifted the 10-year yield to its highest since January 2014 on Friday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 371,689 contracts on April 17 , according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 330,635 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)