Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts highest since Dec -CFTC

May 10 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week to their highest level since mid-December, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 330,562 contracts on May 10, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 287,921 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 07 May 2019 Prior week week Long 1,120,368 1,104,459 Short 1,188,257 1,151,956 Net -67,889 -47,497 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 07 May 2019 Prior week week Long 807,239 885,752 Short 940,000 992,628 Net -132,761 -106,876 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 07 May 2019 Prior week week Long 577,607 589,086 Short 908,169 877,007 Net -330,562 -287,921 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 07 May 2019 Prior week week Long 152,449 139,904 Short 187,474 177,975 Net -35,025 -38,071 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 07 May 2019 Prior week week Long 102,716 98,362 Short 416,863 422,242 Net -314,147 -323,880 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 07 May 2019 Prior week week Long 1,751,238 1,709,971 Short 1,345,478 1,407,761 Net 405,760 302,210 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 07 May 2019 Prior week week Long 134,291 210,294 Short 290,015 432,331 Net -155,724 -222,037 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)