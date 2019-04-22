Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts highest since Dec -CFTC

April 22 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest level since late December last week, as 10-year yields reached a near one-month high, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released late on Friday. Bond yields across major economies have risen in recent days as investors pared back their safe-haven fixed income holdings as a result of encouraging economic data on China and less dismal readings on Europe and the United States. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 275,650 contracts on April 16, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 261,564 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 16 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 862,416 888,142 Short 1,034,038 1,017,600 Net -171,622 -129,458 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 830,900 823,414 Short 893,811 876,989 Net -62,911 -53,575 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 620,384 630,253 Short 896,034 891,817 Net -275,650 -261,564 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 156,399 160,161 Short 180,988 185,493 Net -24,589 -25,332 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 99,623 101,415 Short 413,038 405,848 Net -313,415 -304,433 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 16 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 1,336,167 1,394,847 Short 1,472,502 1,611,424 Net -136,335 -216,577 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 16 Apr 2019 Prior week week Long 183,446 213,737 Short 365,726 365,716 Net -182,280 -151,979 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)